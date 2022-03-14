Facts

20:06 14.03.2022

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is making his first official visit to Turkey, discussed developments in Ukraine.

"We've discussed developments in the context of Ukraine and Russia, as well as bilateral relations with the friendly and allied Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, who made his first official visit to our country. As two NATO allies, we have common views and concerns," Erdogan wrote on Twitter on Monday.

In turn, the German Chancellor noted that with each bomb, Russia is moving further and further away from the world community.

"I am meeting with the President of Turkey at a time when war is raging in Europe. With each bomb, Russia is moving further and further away from the world community. Hence our joint appeal to President Putin: Wait, the solution can only be diplomatic!" Scholz stressed on Twitter.

