Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

Ukraine and the United States are in the final phase of negotiations on a minerals agreement, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, who also serves as Minister of Justice, announced on social media platform X on Monday.

"The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalized. We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature," Stefanishyna wrote.

"We hope both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come," she added.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, had also described the latest round of negotiations as constructive.

According to Yermak, alongside himself and Stefanishyna, Ukraine's negotiation team includes First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and executives from Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

The U.S. delegation is represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, their respective teams, and a representative from U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's office.