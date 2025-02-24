Facts

Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

Ukraine and the United States are in the final phase of negotiations on a minerals agreement, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, who also serves as Minister of Justice, announced on social media platform X on Monday.

"The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalized. We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature," Stefanishyna wrote.

"We hope both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come," she added.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, had also described the latest round of negotiations as constructive.

According to Yermak, alongside himself and Stefanishyna, Ukraine's negotiation team includes First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and executives from Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

The U.S. delegation is represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, their respective teams, and a representative from U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's office.

19:13 24.02.2025
General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

12:47 24.02.2025
Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

12:18 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

13:07 22.02.2025
USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

12:58 22.02.2025
USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

21:05 21.02.2025
USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

20:43 21.02.2025
Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

19:55 21.02.2025
Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

19:26 21.02.2025
Vance denies that Trump's Russian policy is appeasement

