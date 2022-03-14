Facts

Invaders try to seize villages around Izium, shell residential areas of Ukrainian cities - General Staff

The Russian occupation troops are making attempts to seize the settlements near the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, according to a report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.00, published on Facebook.

"In most areas, when trying to move forward, the enemy encounters the resistance of the Armed Forces and the civilian resistance of the local population. Without significant success, the enemy continues to deliver rocket and bomb strikes by aircraft, destroying the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. It uses high-yield and indiscriminate ammunition actions in residential areas of large cities, defiantly disregarding the norms of International Humanitarian Law," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, the grouping of defense forces continues to conduct a defensive operation within the Southern, Eastern and Northern operational zones, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, are successfully destroying enemy troops.

