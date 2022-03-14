Facts

14.03.2022

Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

KYIV. March 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) –President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the need to remove all barriers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), "so that life appears on the streets of cities."

"Life must appear on the streets of cities where safety permits, where people can provide it. Pharmacy, trade, any business that can work today. For the country to live. To start the restoration of Ukraine. And it depends on each of us, on everyone who is able to work," he said in a video message on Monday.

The President of Ukraine said that "the economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the tasks of the war against us today." "Therefore, the government received a clear instruction to return small and medium-sized enterprises, remove everything that interferes, relax taxes as much as possible, remove all difficulties, absolutely everything. So that the system does not press, so that people know that they can work the way they can. Wherever they can," he said.

Zelensky believes that "during the war and for post-war development, a new tax model is needed. Financial rules should also be updated. To make people feel that it is possible to show resilience. We felt that all money and valuables would be saved. And that you cannot be afraid to lose something, because the state of Ukraine guarantees everyone the safety of assets and savings."

"The Cabinet of Ministers is already working on how to formalize this in law. There will be details in a day or two," the President of Ukraine said.

