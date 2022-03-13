Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

The situation in Mariupol is still dire, the city is running out of the last stocks of food and water, the city council has said.

"The situation in Mariupol continues to be dire. People have been in difficult conditions for 12 days. The city has no electricity, water supply, heating, mobile communication is almost absent, and we are also running out of the last stocks of food and water," it said.

The situation is getting even worse due to constant shelling attacks by Russian occupants aimed at residential areas.

"Today [on March 13] the Rushists continued bombing the city from air. The residential sector at the crossing of Nakhimova Avenue and Italiyska Street underwent a shelling, and areas near the Savona Cinema were also hit. In addition, we have reports about a shelling of Mariupol State University buildings," the city council said.