Head of NATO military committee: Russia's attack on Ukrainian training center near Polish border is signal of dissatisfaction with supply of weapons to Kyiv

Admiral Rob Bauer, Head of the NATO Military Committee, has said that Russia's attack on the military training center near the Polish border is a "clear signal" to the West because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has been bitten by Western supplies of weapons, including fuel to Ukraine, the Dutch media quoted the admiral as saying on Sunday.

However, Bauer believes that the Russians are not going to attack NATO. At the moment they are really staying away from us. At that time, as usual, they are somewhat more aggressive towards NATO, the admiral said.

He also believes that Russia is not looking for another adversary. And this is a very strong adversary, because after all it is NATO, the high-ranking military man said.

At the same time, Bauer said that the supply of weapons does not violate any international rules.

According to international law, NATO can do this simply because it is about supplies that should ensure that the Ukrainian government can protect itself, the admiral said.