Facts

10:14 13.03.2022

Russian leadership turning its state into analogue of so-called 'D/LPR' – Zelensky

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian leadership is turning its state into an analogue of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

He stressed that the Russian occupiers cannot conquer Ukraine, because they do not have such strength and spirit.

"They are based only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, of which they have a lot. But the occupiers have no natural basis for a normal life. So that people can feel happiness. And dream. They are organically incapable of making life normal! Wherever Russia came to a foreign land, dreams are impossible. Just a very hard fight for survival. As a result of the attack on Ukraine, the Russian leadership is actually turning its state into an analogue of the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR,'" Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday night.

According to the words, this is "a large zone isolated from the whole world, where poverty will reign and where everything will be determined only by violence."

"And where people will run away from. As soon as they can. Whoever can. Look – who is leaving Russia. Who is withdrawing their business. These are specialists who can cope in the global market. These are IT people who do not want to live in a territory where there is no freedom. These are businessmen who feel that everything will be taken away from them when they simply want to. These are artists who know that creativity in a territory where a person's life is worth nothing is also worth nothing," the president said.

According to him, Russia is currently "losing brains, talents and money."

"But if this happens to Russia, then what awaits the so-called 'DPR' and 'LNR'? Only complete degradation," the president summed up.

Tags: #russia #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:33 13.03.2022
In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

11:22 13.03.2022
As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

10:06 13.03.2022
Russia greater evil for world than North Korea – Zelensky

Russia greater evil for world than North Korea – Zelensky

09:56 13.03.2022
Occupiers try to repeat sad experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region – Zelensky

Occupiers try to repeat sad experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region – Zelensky

09:45 13.03.2022
Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

09:26 13.03.2022
Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:26 12.03.2022
Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

19:17 12.03.2022
Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine earns record 29 medals at Winter Paralympics in Beijing

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

LATEST

Ukraine earns record 29 medals at Winter Paralympics in Beijing

Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

Gas pipeline damaged as result of shelling in Lysychansk, Popasna – head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration

Ukrainian military destroys six enemy aircraft over past day – General Staff

Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

Russians shoot convoy of women, children from Peremoha village in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD