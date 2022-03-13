Russian leadership turning its state into analogue of so-called 'D/LPR' – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian leadership is turning its state into an analogue of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

He stressed that the Russian occupiers cannot conquer Ukraine, because they do not have such strength and spirit.

"They are based only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, of which they have a lot. But the occupiers have no natural basis for a normal life. So that people can feel happiness. And dream. They are organically incapable of making life normal! Wherever Russia came to a foreign land, dreams are impossible. Just a very hard fight for survival. As a result of the attack on Ukraine, the Russian leadership is actually turning its state into an analogue of the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR,'" Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday night.

According to the words, this is "a large zone isolated from the whole world, where poverty will reign and where everything will be determined only by violence."

"And where people will run away from. As soon as they can. Whoever can. Look – who is leaving Russia. Who is withdrawing their business. These are specialists who can cope in the global market. These are IT people who do not want to live in a territory where there is no freedom. These are businessmen who feel that everything will be taken away from them when they simply want to. These are artists who know that creativity in a territory where a person's life is worth nothing is also worth nothing," the president said.

According to him, Russia is currently "losing brains, talents and money."

"But if this happens to Russia, then what awaits the so-called 'DPR' and 'LNR'? Only complete degradation," the president summed up.