09:39 13.03.2022

Russians shoot convoy of women, children from Peremoha village in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Russian occupiers shot down a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children, while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha, Kyiv region, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"After the circumstances of the tragedy were clarified, according to updated information as of 11:30 p.m. on March 12, it turned out that people tried to escape from the invaders on their own, so they began evacuation without the 'green corridor' agreed by the parties. And this is very dangerous, because the occupying units destroy the civilian population without regret. There are many examples of such war crimes during these 16 days of war. We urge all citizens who are in danger to follow the official information on evacuation routes and use only safe routes," the Defense Intelligence Agency said on Telegram.

Earlier, the Intelligence Agency reported that on March 11, when the invaders shot at a column of civilians who were trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha (Baryshivka district of Kyiv region) towards the village of Hostroluchia, seven people died, including one child. The exact number of wounded was unknown.

