Facts

10:32 12.04.2022

All perpetrators, accomplices of atrocities committed by Russian army in Ukraine must be brought to international justice - Prime Minister of Lithuania

2 min read
All perpetrators and accomplices of the atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine must be brought to international justice, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said.

"All atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine must be thoroughly documented, and all perpetrators and accomplices, without exception, must be brought to international justice," Simonyte said at a briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday.

She recalled that Lithuania was the first of more than 40 countries that called for an international tribunal for Russia's war crimes against Ukraine.

"And I promised today that our country will help Ukraine, as much as it can, in documenting crimes and identifying fallen victims and aggressors," Simonyte said.

The prime minister noted that she began her visit to Ukraine with a visit to Borodyanka, where, according to her, she witnessed "only a small part of the evidence of crimes against humanity, committed by Russia in Ukraine."

Simonyte also pointed to the responsibility of the Russians for the war against Ukraine.

"This war is designed by Putin, but it is also carried out by hundreds of Russian officers who give orders, tens of thousands of Russian military who obey them or resort to unspeakable violence simply because they think they can. This war and its masterminds are approved and endorsed, unfortunately, by millions of Russian citizens who voted for Putin, who express their support in interviews and polls, who do not rally," the head of the Lithuanian government said.

Tags: #lithuanian #perpetrators #atrocities #simonyte
