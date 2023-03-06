Ukraine to give world sufficient tools to punish aggressor – Zelenskyy

The world is strong enough to punish Russia for the war, and Ukraine will give the world sufficient tools to do this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement on Sunday, March 5.

"A major conference was held with the participation of many of our partners – lawyers from Ukraine, all over Europe and the world. 'United for justice.' Step by step, we are moving towards ensuring that the terrorist state is fully responsible for what has been committed against our state, against our people. All Russian murderers must be punished, every organizer of this aggression, everyone who ensures the war against our state and terror against our people," he said.

According to the president, "these are the agreements that we are reaching. These are institutions that are already working and will work even more actively for the sake of restoring justice. For the sake of punishing those responsible for the aggression."

"The world is strong enough to punish Russia for the war. And we will give the world enough courage and enough tools to make the punishment occur. And I thank all our partners who help build a network of legal interaction so that the relevant sentences are still pronounced and implemented," Zelensky said.