Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have announced suspicion to two supporters of the current Russian regime, who in social networks actively supported aggression against Ukraine and called on Ukrainians to join the occupying authorities of the aggressor country, the SBU Directorate in Lviv region reported on its Facebook page.

"The Security Service has already detained traitors who openly carried out collaborative actions. During collection of the evidence base, the operatives found that, in addition to spreading destructive propaganda, one of the lawbreakers corresponded with an active fighter of the so-called ‘DPR’, namely, provided coordinates, and subsequently had to adjust the implementation of rocket attacks on the Bandera monument in Lviv," the report says.

SBU investigators declared suspicion to the criminals under Article 436 (propaganda of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pretrial investigation is underway.