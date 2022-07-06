Facts

16:35 06.07.2022

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

1 min read
The aggressor is removing expensive effective medicines from clinics in the occupied territories, which were purchased at the expense of the Ukrainian budget, and replaces them with Russian drugs, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

"There are facts that Russia takes the drugs that Ukraine supplies to stroke centers for thrombolysis and exports them to its territory," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

