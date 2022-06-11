Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

The loss of personnel of the Russian aggressor exceeded 32,000 people, the Ukrainian servicemen destroyed ten tanks in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 11 were approximately: about 32,050 (150 more) personnel; some 1,419 (ten more) tanks; some 3,466 (16 more) armored combat vehicles; some 712 artillery systems; some 222 units of MLRS; some 97 air defense systems; some 212 units of aircraft; some 178 helicopters; some 579 (seven more) operational-tactical level UAVs; some 125 cruise missiles; some 13 ships and boats; some 2,448 (ten more) automotive equipment and tank trucks; some 54 special equipment," the AFU said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian servicemen said the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The data is being specified, the General Staff said.