NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO holds Russia fully responsible for the war of aggression against Ukraine which has gravely undermined global security and for which it must be held fully accountable.

This is stipulated in the Vilnius Summit Communique published on Tuesday.

"Russia bears full responsibility for its illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which has gravely undermined Euro-Atlantic and global security and for which it must be held fully accountable," the document says.

In addition the allies said that they "continue to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's blatant violations of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and OSCE commitments and principles."

"We do not and will never recognise Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea," they said in the communique.

The allies also said that there can be "no impunity for Russian war crimes and other atrocities, such as attacks against civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure that deprives millions of Ukrainians of basic human services."

"All those responsible must be held accountable for violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law, particularly against Ukraine's civilian population, including the forced deportation of children and conflict-related sexual violence," the document says.

The Alliance also said that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam highlights the brutal consequences of the war started by Russia.

"Russia's war has had a profound impact on the environment, nuclear safety, energy and food security, the global economy, and the welfare of billions of people around the world. Allies are working to enable exports of Ukrainian grain and actively support international efforts to alleviate the global food crisis," the document says.