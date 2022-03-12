Facts

20:27 12.03.2022

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

3 min read
Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Ukraine, in the context of the war unleashed by Russia, needs financial support, as national budget receipts have fallen sharply, while spending, especially for humanitarian and military purposes, has grown, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We are interested in filling our budget, we have difficulties with this, because most enterprises do not operate, the private sector does not work for various reasons: somewhere there are bombings, somewhere people are just afraid, they just closed small and medium-sized businesses," he said at a press conference with foreign media representatives on Saturday.

The head of state said Russia is also seizing facilities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system and nuclear power plants, which are important donors to the national budget.

According to Zelensky, certain industries, for example, IT, or certain strategic enterprises are working and some kind of budget filling is underway, but "there is definitely a need for money."

"Europe and the United States help here, allocate money. What they go for is the work of the government," the president said.

At the same time, he found it difficult to estimate the amount needed to restore the economy. "I do not have time, and the government does not have time to calculate how much it costs and how it all ends," Zelensky said.

He said that part of the assistance provided to Ukraine, in particular military assistance, is not free. "There is separate assistance from some countries that help us for free, but there are 'weapons today, but the bill later.' Therefore, I do not know how much all this costs," the President of Ukraine said.

"It is true, there are more priority tasks than money," he said.

Answering a question about the possibility of compensating Ukraine's losses at the expense of Russia's frozen funds, Zelensky called the right measure to block these funds and again expressed regret that this was not done preventively.

"The fact that they froze the assets of the Russians is the right decision, it should have been done faster... We thought that it would have worked preventively, then there would have been no war. I am not 100% sure, but I do not see what the difficulty was in regarding the imposition of these sanctions before the war. I do not understand how bad it would have been, and I probably will never understand this," the President of Ukraine said.

He also found it difficult to estimate how much this war would cost Russia. "Since, firstly, it has not ended," Zelensky said.

Tags: #budget #support
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 12.03.2022
Govt simplifies procedure for execution of local budgets for war period

Govt simplifies procedure for execution of local budgets for war period

15:45 12.03.2022
International support funds significantly compensate for budget losses, but Ukraine should rely on itself to fill it - Hetmantsev

International support funds significantly compensate for budget losses, but Ukraine should rely on itself to fill it - Hetmantsev

19:12 11.03.2022
Sweden to provide Ukraine with protective gear, drones, binoculars – foreign minister

Sweden to provide Ukraine with protective gear, drones, binoculars – foreign minister

17:38 11.03.2022
Zelensky has substantive talk with Biden, leaders agree on further steps to provide defense-related support to Ukraine

Zelensky has substantive talk with Biden, leaders agree on further steps to provide defense-related support to Ukraine

10:16 11.03.2022
Cabinet increases expenditures of state budget reserve fund by UAH 50.8 bln - Shmyhal

Cabinet increases expenditures of state budget reserve fund by UAH 50.8 bln - Shmyhal

09:42 11.03.2022
U.S. Senate approves budget including aid to Ukraine

U.S. Senate approves budget including aid to Ukraine

20:54 10.03.2022
Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

19:03 10.03.2022
Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

14:23 10.03.2022
Customs payments go to state budget, but most of goods processed as humanitarian – customs official

Customs payments go to state budget, but most of goods processed as humanitarian – customs official

13:29 10.03.2022
Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

LATEST

IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

UK sends humanitarian aid to Moldova for Ukrainians – Truss

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD