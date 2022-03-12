Fire at oil depot in Vasylkiv eliminated – Emergency Service

A fire that started at the oil depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, as a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders this morning has been eliminated, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"At 1320, a fire at the reservoirs with fuel and lubricants in Vasylkiv was eliminated. The fire started today at 0727 as a result of a missile attack by the enemy," the state service said.