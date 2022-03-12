Scholz, Macron again call on Putin for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on him to immediately cease fire in Ukraine and to resolve the conflict diplomatically, the German government's office informs.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday afternoon. The talks are part of an ongoing international effort to end the war in Ukraine. During a 75-minute conversation, the Chancellor and the French President called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a diplomatic solution to the conflict," the message said.

It was decided not to disclose the further content of the conversation," Scholz's office reported.

They were informed that in the morning the Chancellor "has already spoken with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and found out his assessment of the current situation; they agreed to keep in touch."