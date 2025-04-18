Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 18.04.2025

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

1 min read
Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukraine considers March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements, to be the beginning of the energy truce, said Dmytro Lytvyn, the presidential communications adviser, commenting on the Kremlin representative’s statements about the alleged end of the month-long energy truce.

"I don't know from what moment Peskov's statements mean anything to anyone. We consider the beginning of the agreement with the American side to be March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements. But given the inadequacy of the Russians and intelligence data: yesterday President Zelenskyy warned of the threat of Russian strikes on energy facilities on the eve of Easter or after it," Lytvyn told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's month-long moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure had supposedly expired, but "there were no instructions from Putin."

Tags: #energy_ceasefire

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

US Vice President says he is 'optimistic' regarding Russia-Ukraine war cessation

Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

Ukraine receives final batch of 20 KIA BONGO ambulances from South Korea

French FM considers meetings in Paris on April 17 ‘diplomatic success for France’

Already 98 injured in Kharkiv – mayor

Lammy on meetings in Paris: Working hard with allies to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine

No fuel station crisis expected after May 1 bioethanol mandate in Ukraine – OKKO CEO

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

AD
AD