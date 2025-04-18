Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukraine considers March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements, to be the beginning of the energy truce, said Dmytro Lytvyn, the presidential communications adviser, commenting on the Kremlin representative’s statements about the alleged end of the month-long energy truce.

"I don't know from what moment Peskov's statements mean anything to anyone. We consider the beginning of the agreement with the American side to be March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements. But given the inadequacy of the Russians and intelligence data: yesterday President Zelenskyy warned of the threat of Russian strikes on energy facilities on the eve of Easter or after it," Lytvyn told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's month-long moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure had supposedly expired, but "there were no instructions from Putin."