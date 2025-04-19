Exhibition of Ukrainian Easter eggs opens in Rome

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ukr.embassy.italy

The exhibition of Ukrainian Easter eggs titled "Pysanka – the fragile beauty of Ukrainian art" opened in Rome with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy.

The exhibition features 74 unique original Easter eggs, which demonstrate the wealth of techniques and modern artistic vision and artworks of contemporary Ukrainian artists Larysa Iskiv, Lilia Babiak, Volodymyr Lutsyk, as well as watercolors by the project curator Alla Zarvanytska.

As the co-organizer of the exhibition, Head of the Italian-Ukrainian association Futura Nostra, Oleksiy Havrikov told Interfax-Ukraine "the exhibition provides an opportunity to show the Italian public the cultural traditions of Ukraine, because for them it is still Terra incognita in many ways."

"Italian society often continues to perceive Ukraine in post-Soviet imperial stereotypes, well supported by Russian propaganda, which has considerable influence on part of the country's political and intellectual elite. Therefore, the task we have set ourselves is, on the one hand, to show the antiquity and continuous continuity of Ukrainian culture, and on the other, its modernity, attractiveness and innovation," he said.