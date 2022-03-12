Russian army has already lost more than 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles in Ukraine – AFU's General Staff

The Russian army has lost more than 12,000 servicemen, 362 tanks and 1,205 armored fighting vehicles during the invasion of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 3 approximately amounted to personnel: over 12,000 people, 362 tanks, 1,205 armored vehicles, 135 artillery systems, 62 units of MLRS, 33 units of air defense system, 58 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 585 units of automotive equipment, three boats/ships, 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants, and seven UAVs of the operational-tactical level," it said on Facebook.

The General Staff notes that the data is being specified. Counting is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.