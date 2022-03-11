Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk plans to hold talks in the near future with representatives of the leaders of the G7 countries on the need for urgent membership of Ukraine in the European Union.

"In the near future I will communicate with representatives of the G7 leaders. On behalf of the Parliament, I will also say that we need urgent membership in the European Union," the chairman said on Ukrainian television channels.

He also said that both the President of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Prime Minister are working to ensure that "each in his own way waits for the most acceptable solution regarding the urgent admission of Ukraine as a member of the European Union."