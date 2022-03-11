Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Russia intends to bring militants from Syria to Ukraine who will come to kill on land that is foreign to them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday afternoon.

"The enemy came up with the idea of bringing mercenaries against our people. Thugs from Syria. From the country that was destroyed in the same way as now the invaders are destroying Mariupol and Kharkiv, Okhtyrka and Chernihiv, Volnovakha and Izium," he said.

According to him, "this is how the Russian troops treat the Russian-speaking people, about whose "protection" there has been so much talk in Moscow. Rockets, bombs, artillery. And now here are the Syrian mercenaries who do not distinguish at all who speaks what language here, what church they go to and what party they support."

"Mercenaries who are just going to kill on a foreign land in every sense of the word - a foreign land," Zelensky said.