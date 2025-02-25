Facts

16:32 25.02.2025

Kyiv welcomes lifting of number of sanctions against Syria, confirms its readiness to provide food and grain

1 min read

Kyiv has welcomed the suspension of sanctions against Syria in the energy, transport and banking sectors and confirmed its readiness to join the country's post-war reconstruction with an emphasis on ensuring food security.

"Ukraine welcomes the decision of the Council of the European Union to suspend a number of sanctions against Syria in the energy, transport and banking sectors. We believe that after more than a decade of suffering under the rule of Bashar al-Assad's regime, the friendly people of Syria deserve to restore normal life," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on its website on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted the importance of further development of Syria based on inclusiveness, while simultaneously launching a process of nationwide dialogue with the participation of representatives of all political, ethno-confessional, religious and social strata of Syrian society.

"Ukraine confirms its readiness to join international efforts for the post-war reconstruction of Syria with an emphasis on ensuring food security within the framework of the current Ukrainian initiatives Grain from Ukraine and Food from Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

Tags: #syria

