Terekhov asks Kharkiv residents, whose houses without heat due to shelling, to go to bomb shelters, heated schools, kindergartens

As of March 11, more than 400 houses were left without heating due to constant shelling and bombing by the Russian army in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"A lot of houses are destroyed today, it is impossible to restore heating in them. These are more than 400 houses. Despite the fact that our public utilities, our thermal workers, our gas workers, our power engineers, our water workers heroically, under bullets, under shelling, do their job, but today we cannot restore heat supply in 400 houses," Terekhov said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

He urged residents whose houses were left without heat due to shelling to go to the subway, bomb shelters, as well as heated schools and kindergartens during the frost.

"Severe frosts are coming. I call on all citizens whose houses were left without heat due to the shelling of Kharkiv to go to the subway, basements and bomb shelters. Also go to schools and kindergartens that are heated. There we will provide you with everything you need for life, including hot meals," Terekhov said.