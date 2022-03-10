EU welcomes setting up commission of inquiry within UN Human Rights Council due to Russia's crimes in Ukraine - EU Ambassador

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas stressed that Russia will be held accountable for serious violations and war crimes in Ukraine.

"The EU welcomes the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry within the UN Human Rights Council and the opening of an investigation by the International Criminal Court's Prosecutor. Russia will be held accountable for these serious violations and war crimes," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the European Union condemned in the strongest terms the shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, as well as other heinous crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, expressing confidence that those responsible will be held accountable.

This is discussed in a statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, released in Brussels on Thursday.