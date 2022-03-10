Lithuania's Seimas calls on all EU countries to agree on granting candidate status to Ukraine

Lithuania's Seimas has adopted a resolution in which it invited all member states of the European Union to support Ukraine's aspirations to become a full member of the EU as soon as possible and to agree on granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate.

"The Lithuanian Seimas unanimously adopted a resolution, which invites all member states of the European Union to support Ukraine's aspiration to become a full member of the European Union as soon as possible, and to agree on granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine," the Lithuanian Seimas tweeted on Thursday.

"The Seimas resolution also states that “Ukraine should be subject to an accelerated procedure for accession to the European Union without reservation”," LRT.LT reports.

"Granting Ukraine the candidate status at this time would be an important sign of moral support for its people, who are defending their homeland and their right to decide their country’s future, without sparing their lives," the resolution reads.

"The Seimas also maintains that admitting a country whose people have shown “incredible will and determination in their fight for European values” to the European Union “will inspire and strengthen the Union itself"," it reads.

The resolution notes that Ukraine has been seeking EU membership for more than a decade and that Ukraine and the EU have been bound by the Association Agreement for the past five years. Thus, according to the resolution, Ukraine's application to join the EU is the result of its strong commitment to European integration.

Also in the resolution, the Lithuanian Seimas confirms its readiness to provide Ukraine with all possible assistance in its quest for EU membership.