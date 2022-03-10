Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Deputy Head of the President's Office, former member of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yulia Kovaliv as Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada.

A photocopy of the relevant decree was posted on Facebook by Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha.

In addition, Vasyl Miroshnychenko was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, and Mykola Nahorny was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt.