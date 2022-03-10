Facts

14:39 10.03.2022

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Deputy Head of the President's Office, former member of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yulia Kovaliv as Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada.

A photocopy of the relevant decree was posted on Facebook by Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha.

In addition, Vasyl Miroshnychenko was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, and Mykola Nahorny was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Egypt.

Tags: #president #ambassadors #appointment
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 10.03.2022
Occupants force people to take help from them to demonstrate it on propaganda channels - Zelensky

Occupants force people to take help from them to demonstrate it on propaganda channels - Zelensky

14:35 10.03.2022
Zelensky instructs govt to develop urban renewal program

Zelensky instructs govt to develop urban renewal program

14:18 10.03.2022
Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

11:39 10.03.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss peace talks, defense support

Zelensky, Scholz discuss peace talks, defense support

19:22 09.03.2022
Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

17:13 09.03.2022
Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

14:42 09.03.2022
Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

Zelensky discusses European prospects with Spanish PM, thanks him for support

17:03 08.03.2022
Zelensky thanks Netherlands for its uncompromising position regarding sanctions pressure on Russian Federation, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelensky thanks Netherlands for its uncompromising position regarding sanctions pressure on Russian Federation, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU

16:38 08.03.2022
Zelensky discusses ways to end war with Israeli PM

Zelensky discusses ways to end war with Israeli PM

14:18 08.03.2022
Ukraine should have collective security agreement with all neighbors, including Russia, leading states of world - Zelensky

Ukraine should have collective security agreement with all neighbors, including Russia, leading states of world - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs govt to develop urban renewal program

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Draft decision of EU summit says 'Ukraine belongs to European family,' but matter does not go further

SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

LATEST

Kuleba: Russia seeking surrender of Ukraine, but we will not give up

Scholz, Guterres urge to ensure work of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Customs payments go to state budget, but most of goods processed as humanitarian – customs official

Every second resident leaves Kyiv – Klitschko

Crocs suspends sales, deliveries to Russia

Talks between Kuleba and Lavrov critical to convey to Russia's leadership adequate understanding of situation in Ukraine, in the world – Podoliak

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine by late May

Humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia departs for Energodar, Mariupol again - head of regional military administration

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Draft decision of EU summit says 'Ukraine belongs to European family,' but matter does not go further

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD