Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

Information warfare units of the Russian armed forces are preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service said.

"The Russian invaders are demoralized, the psychological state of the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces is rapidly deteriorating. At the same time, the information warfare units of the RF Armed Forces are preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in the representatives of the Ukrainian government on the ground," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

According to the information available to the Ukrainian military, on March 8, 2022, an internal anonymous survey was conducted in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus on their readiness to take part in hostilities on the side of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The results demonstrate that the vast majority of personnel are not ready to participate in the war against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

At the same time, in the northwestern direction, part of the groupings from the defense forces of Ukraine are covering the state border with Belarus. The defense operation continues in Polissia and Volyn operational areas.

It is noted that the grouping of the defense forces of Kyiv holds certain lines. In the area of ​​​​the settlements of Borodianka and Makariv, during the offensive operations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy suffered significant losses. The city of Chernihiv also holds the defense.