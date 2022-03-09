H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

H&M Group will donate EUR750,000 each to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and UNICEF for Ukraine's humanitarian needs, according to the company's website.

"The donation will support the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in the areas of protection, shelter, basic needs and provisions of core relief items, as well as cash assistance. The donation to UNICEF will, amongst other things, be used for clean water, medicines, hygiene kits, clothes, blankets, and psychosocial support," the report says.

"In addition, the Erling-Persson Foundation, formed in memory of the founder of H&M Group Erling Persson, has also announced that it will grant SEK150 million to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine and support for refugees," it says.