20:05 09.03.2022

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

All children and caregivers from the orphanage in Vorzel have been evacuated to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv City State Administration said.

"All the children and employees were evacuated from Kyiv city orphanage of Horodetsky, located in Vorzel... They were transferred to one of Kyiv hospitals. Tomorrow the children will be sent to Western Ukraine," Kyiv City State Administration said in a Telegram on Wednesday.

Kyiv City State Administration said the capital is helping with the evacuation and humanitarian aid to cities located near Kyiv, namely Vorzel, Hostomel, Irpin, Bucha.

According to the statement, some 520 people were evacuated from Puscha-Vodytsia in two days due to the approach of active hostilities. The evacuated people were placed in kindergartens in Kyiv. Part of the inhabitants of Puscha-Vodytsia settled with relatives in other districts of Kyiv.

Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
