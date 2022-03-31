About 75,000 residents escaped from Mariupol, occupiers forcibly deport 45,000 people to 'DPR,' Russia – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says that about 75,000 residents escaped from Mariupol, and about 45,000 more people were forcibly deported by the invaders to the so-called "DPR" and Russia.

"About 75,000 residents were saved from Mariupol. About 100,000 remained and need immediate evacuation. About 45,000 more people were forcibly deported by the occupiers to the so-called 'DPR' and Russia," the ministry's press service said, citing Vereschuk's briefing at the Ukraine media center.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, forced deportation is another tragedy and a consequence of the Russian invasion.