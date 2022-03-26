Facts

19:19 26.03.2022

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

A convoy with 4,000 evacuated residents of Mariupol, which was blocked by the invaders for two days, is already moving towards Zaporizhia, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"We have good news from Zaporizhia region. The convoy, in which there were more than 4,000 Mariupol residents, continues its movement and is traveling through the territory controlled by Ukraine... The buses are already approaching Zaporizhia. There are many women, children and there are wounded among them. Assistance will be provided to all of them. But the main thing is that they are all safe," Tymoshenko said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

He added that the movement of this column, despite the agreements and the agreed route with representatives of Russia, was blocked by Russian troops for two days.

"People were actually standing in the field," he said, adding that he was very grateful to the volunteers who helped people and drivers.

