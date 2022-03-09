Facts

17:13 09.03.2022

Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

1 min read
The United States will not participate in subsidizing Putin's war against the Ukrainian people, US President Joe Biden said.

"If we do not respond to Putin's assault on global peace and stability today, the cost to freedom and to the American people will be even greater tomorrow. We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war against the Ukrainian people," Biden said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has already turned two million Ukrainians into refugees.

“Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden said in a video statement.

The president said the United States will continue to support the courageous Ukrainian people in the struggle for their country.

