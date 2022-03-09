Facts

16:47 09.03.2022

Yum! Brands closing its KFC locations in Russia

1 min read

Yum! Brands Inc. has decided to close its KFC restaurants in Russia, the company said in a statement.

Yum! Brands is also making arrangements with its franchises to close all Pizza Hut locations in Russia.

Roughly 1,000 KFC fast food restaurants and 50 Pizza Huts are located in Russia. Yum! Brands, LLC Yum! Restaurants Russia, manages approximately 70 KFC locations, and the rest are franchises.

Yum! Brands said earlier that it was ceasing investments and restaurant chain development in Russia, and all profits received from Russian operations are to be used for humanitarian purposes. Closing corporate restaurants is a part of this decision, the company said.

Tags: #russia #company #restaurants #closing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 09.03.2022
Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

17:13 09.03.2022
Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

17:08 09.03.2022
S&P Global to suspend commercial operations in Russia

S&P Global to suspend commercial operations in Russia

16:26 09.03.2022
Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine.

Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine.

16:26 09.03.2022
Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine.

Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine.

16:26 09.03.2022
Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

15:57 09.03.2022
Stoltenberg warns Russia against attacks on supply lines from NATO countries to Ukraine

Stoltenberg warns Russia against attacks on supply lines from NATO countries to Ukraine

15:28 09.03.2022
Russian army in Ukraine losing morale and willpower – Arestovych

Russian army in Ukraine losing morale and willpower – Arestovych

14:57 09.03.2022
Imperial Brands suspending business in Russia, factory operations, too

Imperial Brands suspending business in Russia, factory operations, too

14:25 09.03.2022
EU blacklisting 160 people, including Russian Federation Council members, businesspeople, over Ukraine situation – von der Leyen

EU blacklisting 160 people, including Russian Federation Council members, businesspeople, over Ukraine situation – von der Leyen

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

LATEST

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD