Yum! Brands closing its KFC locations in Russia

Yum! Brands Inc. has decided to close its KFC restaurants in Russia, the company said in a statement.

Yum! Brands is also making arrangements with its franchises to close all Pizza Hut locations in Russia.

Roughly 1,000 KFC fast food restaurants and 50 Pizza Huts are located in Russia. Yum! Brands, LLC Yum! Restaurants Russia, manages approximately 70 KFC locations, and the rest are franchises.

Yum! Brands said earlier that it was ceasing investments and restaurant chain development in Russia, and all profits received from Russian operations are to be used for humanitarian purposes. Closing corporate restaurants is a part of this decision, the company said.