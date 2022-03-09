UK considering transfer of Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine - media

The UK is considering the possibility of donating Starstreak high-speed manned man-portable anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace said.

"We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies," Wallace said, according to the Independent edition.

"We shall also be increasing the supplies of rations, medical equipment and other non-lethal military aid," he said.