Facts

16:34 09.03.2022

UK considering transfer of Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine - media

1 min read

The UK is considering the possibility of donating Starstreak high-speed manned man-portable anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace said.

"We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies," Wallace said, according to the Independent edition.

"We shall also be increasing the supplies of rations, medical equipment and other non-lethal military aid," he said.

Tags: #uk #transfer #weapon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 09.03.2022
'Nova Poshta' issues international money transfers Western Union, Ria without commission in its branches

'Nova Poshta' issues international money transfers Western Union, Ria without commission in its branches

10:55 09.03.2022
UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

20:43 08.03.2022
Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

20:32 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

19:57 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

19:50 08.03.2022
UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

08:41 07.03.2022
UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

16:27 06.03.2022
British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

14:47 06.03.2022
Kuleba discusses possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine with FMs of USA, Poland

Kuleba discusses possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine with FMs of USA, Poland

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

LATEST

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD