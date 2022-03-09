Facts

12:36 09.03.2022

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

1 min read
Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians are "looking for links" with Russia, working to split society, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are receiving different signals that some politicians are again looking for links with Russia. And some others are again working for a split, contrary to unity," he said. "We are already getting a lot of signals that some in Ukraine have decided that they can no longer fight together with everyone, and are trying to do something somehow separately, for their own, for some kind of their own benefit," Zelensky said.

"I want to say one thing and only once: I see what you are doing. If I hear another signal, the answer will be fast, as it should be in wartime," Zelensky said.

Tags: #russian #politicians #zelensky #pro
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 09.03.2022
Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

12:34 09.03.2022
Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

10:54 09.03.2022
Zelensky: Decision by USA to ban Russian oil imports is a powerful signal to the entire world

Zelensky: Decision by USA to ban Russian oil imports is a powerful signal to the entire world

09:19 09.03.2022
Zelensky: The invasion must stop, time to sit down at negotiating table, hold substantive talks

Zelensky: The invasion must stop, time to sit down at negotiating table, hold substantive talks

20:32 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

20:00 08.03.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

19:57 08.03.2022
Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

10:10 08.03.2022
I dreamt of moving from Bankova, but now I'm staying, I'm not afraid of anyone - Zelensky

I dreamt of moving from Bankova, but now I'm staying, I'm not afraid of anyone - Zelensky

10:02 08.03.2022
Zelensky recalls Ukrainian personnel from peacekeeping forces

Zelensky recalls Ukrainian personnel from peacekeeping forces

09:48 08.03.2022
Zelensky says intends to persistently negotiate with Russia

Zelensky says intends to persistently negotiate with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

LATEST

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES COMPLETE BLACKOUT AT CHORNOBYL NPP DUE TO INVADERS' ACTIVITIES

Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

ZELENSKY TO RUSSIAN SOLDIERS: NOTHING WAITS FOR YOU HERE BUT CAPTURE OR DEATH

SOME POLITICIANS LOOK FOR LINKS TO RUSSIA, ANSWER TO BE FAST - ZELENSKY

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD