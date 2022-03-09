Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians are "looking for links" with Russia, working to split society, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are receiving different signals that some politicians are again looking for links with Russia. And some others are again working for a split, contrary to unity," he said. "We are already getting a lot of signals that some in Ukraine have decided that they can no longer fight together with everyone, and are trying to do something somehow separately, for their own, for some kind of their own benefit," Zelensky said.

"I want to say one thing and only once: I see what you are doing. If I hear another signal, the answer will be fast, as it should be in wartime," Zelensky said.