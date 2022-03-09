Russian citizens attempt to smuggle antique, foreign currency out of Ukraine – SBI

Agents from Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), together with employees of the Vinnytsia customs service, seized more than $800,000 and an old icon from a citizen of the Russian Federation. The individual was attempting to take the loot out of Ukraine, the press service of the SBI said on Telegram.

"When examining a Russian car at the Mohylev-Podilsky-Otach checkpoint, funds were found that he tried not to declare and attempted to conceal from customs control. In addition, during an in-depth inspection of the car, an icon was found, the cultural value of which will be determine the expertise," the SBI said.

Employees of the Vinnytsia customs drew up an appropriate protocol, the funds and the icon were confiscated in accordance with the procedure established by law.

In turn, employees of SBI in Lviv, together with representatives of the State Border Service at the customs post Solotvyno, stopped an attempt by a citizen of the Russian Federation to illegally export almost EUR 140,000 without filling out the proper customs declaration.

The Russian, together with two citizens of Ukraine, when trying to cross the border, declared EUR 10,000 each.

During the inspection of the vehicle and personal belongings, law enforcement officers found undeclared money in foreign currency in the amount of EUR 100,000 euros and $40,000.

Law enforcement officers have already drawn up a report on violation of customs rules, undeclared currency values have been confiscated.