Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

Russian prisoners in Ukraine will be treated in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, subsequently they will work to restore the Ukrainian economy, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the All-Ukrainian telethon, Enin said that Ukraine would strictly comply with all norms of international humanitarian law.

"And this is what distinguishes us from the Russian aggressor shooting at the civilian population, who inflicts missile and bomb attacks on houses. Let alone treatment of our servicemen," he said.

The first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that Ukraine will use all the opportunities provided by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of war, "all these people will work to restore the economy of Ukraine."