18:04 08.03.2022

Fiberglass institute blown up in Bucha, chemical fumes go up in sky – Irpin ex-mayor Karpliuk

On March 7, Russia occupation forces blew up the Glass Plastic and Fiber Research Institute in Bucha, Kyiv region, as a result acetone and other chemical fumes went up in the sky in the form of black smoke, former Mayor of Irpin Volodymyr Karpliuk has said.

"On March 7, the fiberglass institute was blown up in Bucha. Fumes of acetone and other chemical substances with black smoke went up in the sky in the direction of Irpin and Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka," he said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Karpliuk also said that the humanitarian situation in the area around Irpin was disastrous and called on international community to do the utmost in order to save the civilians from death.

