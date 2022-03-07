Facts

18:23 07.03.2022

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

1 min read

Combat clashes took place near Sumy on Monday, March 7, Head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"There are killed. More information later," Zhyvytsky said in Telegram.

A day earlier, according to him, clashes took place in the regional center, also with the killed. The head of the regional administration did not provide information about their number.

As a result of the bombardment of the city of Lebedyn, Sumy region, on March 5, an electrical substation, SOE Lebeden bread making plant, a gas station were destroyed, and windows in houses were shattered. Power supply has been partially restored in the city, in a number of settlements of Lebedyn merged territorial community it has been missing for the third day. Emergency crews of regional energy supply companies (oblenergo) work in the city.

In addition, according to Zhyvytsky, there is currently no mobile communication in the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy region.

Tags: #war #sumy #lebedyn
