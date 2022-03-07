Facts

17:19 07.03.2022

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved that 12 Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) will now be able to receive gas from NJSC Naftogaz at a price of UAH 7 per cubic meter, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"An extremely important front for the work of the government and local authorities in a war is to ensure the normal operation of critical infrastructure facilities. In particular, those who supply people with electricity, heat and water," Shmyhal said in a video statement on Monday afternoon.

In this connection, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that 12 Ukrainian thermal power plants will now be able to receive gas from NJSC Naftogaz at a price of UAH 7 per cubic meter.

"This will allow the relevant enterprises to buy the necessary volumes of blue fuel in order to continue their operation stably and supply Ukrainian households with electricity, despite possible interruptions in the supply of coal products, which is very important," the prime minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
