Facts

17:18 07.03.2022

Govt forms package of solutions to support Ukrainian business during war - Shmyhal

2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the government has formed a package of decisions that should support Ukrainian businesses during the war.

"The government has formed a package of decisions that should support Ukrainian businesses during the war," Shmyhal said in a video message on Monday afternoon.

According to him, the first decision will exempt the payment of ERUs by individual entrepreneurs of the first and second groups during martial law and for a year after it ends.

The second decision is to exempt enterprises and individual entrepreneurs of the third group from paying ERUs for employees called up to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other armed formations (including territorial defense). The fee will be paid by the state.

Third, to postpone the payment of taxes for all businesses that are not able to pay them.

The fourth is the postponement of the use of cash registers for all individual entrepreneurs.

Fifth decision - the government will cancel all measures of market and consumer supervision in all matters, except for price regulation and price control. There will also be a moratorium on inspections of all kinds for businesses.

"All these decisions and a number of other additional decisions necessary for this support package to work have already been taken or will be taken by the authorities in the near future," the prime minister said.

