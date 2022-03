Some 1,067,000 people have left Ukraine for Poland since February 24, the Polish Border Service reported.

"Since February 24, some 1,067,000 people have arrived from Ukraine to Poland. Yesterday, March 6, officers registered a record 142,300 people from Ukraine! Traffic on the border of Poland and Ukraine is growing, today by 07:00 some 42,000 people have arrived," the Polish Border Guard said on Twitter.