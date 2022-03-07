Facts

10:22 07.03.2022

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Some 211 schools have been damaged or destroyed by shelling in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, Education and Science Minister Serhiy Shkarlet has said.

“Today we are seeing that the number of such schools, destroyed or damaged, is constantly increasing. As of today, I can say that there are already 211 schools. Some of them have already been completely destroyed, some have been damaged,” he said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

The minister also recalled that since the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science introduced two-week vacations. But at the same time, the department is considering the possibility of not interrupting the educational process in those areas where the situation remains relatively calm.

“A lot of children have left for areas where there is still an opportunity to carry out the educational process. Where there is no opportunity to carry out the educational process, we will provide the possibility of distance, individual learning. In any case, we will form the ability of our children to acquire knowledge,” Shkarlet said.

Tags: #schools #war #damage
