Facts

09:41 07.03.2022

GTSOU disconnects six gas transmission systems in Kyiv region due to shelling by Russian invaders, 96,000 customers left without gas

1 min read

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) at the request of Kyivoblgaz has disconnected six gas distribution stations - Irpin, Vorzel, Blyskavytsia, Stoyanka, five Hostomel enterprises and Chaika, due to shelling of gas distribution networks by Russian troops.

"This means that 96,000 customers in the suburbs of Kyiv are left without gas supply. The pressure in the system will last until the morning of March 7. The reason is damage to the distribution networks of the regional gas supplier as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. Due to active hostilities, employees of the GTS and Kyivoblgaz cannot make repairs," the statement said.

The company emphasizes that the destruction of infrastructure is a crime committed by Russian troops against the people of Ukraine.

Tags: #kyiv #gas #problems
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 06.03.2022
Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers do not allow humanitarian convoys to enter occupied territories – local authorities

Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers do not allow humanitarian convoys to enter occupied territories – local authorities

17:29 06.03.2022
Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

17:18 06.03.2022
Razumkov advocates confiscation of part of Russian gas transported through Ukraine

Razumkov advocates confiscation of part of Russian gas transported through Ukraine

16:16 06.03.2022
Over 3,000 children, people with disabilities, orphans evacuated from Kyiv to Europe – Klitschko

Over 3,000 children, people with disabilities, orphans evacuated from Kyiv to Europe – Klitschko

15:23 06.03.2022
Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

13:46 06.03.2022
Situation around Kyiv remains tense – Arestovych

Situation around Kyiv remains tense – Arestovych

12:12 06.03.2022
Police detains 10 pillagers, 24 possible members of sabotage-reconnaissance groups in Kyiv on Saturday – police

Police detains 10 pillagers, 24 possible members of sabotage-reconnaissance groups in Kyiv on Saturday – police

09:17 06.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

21:20 05.03.2022
Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

19:35 05.03.2022
City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

LATEST

About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

More than million people leave Ukraine for Poland

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

Macron after conversation with Putin talks with Zelensky

American Internet service provider cutting off Russian clients, connectivity in Russia to deteriorate

Zelensky: Announced shelling by Russia of defense enterprise is premeditated criminal act

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD