GTSOU disconnects six gas transmission systems in Kyiv region due to shelling by Russian invaders, 96,000 customers left without gas

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) at the request of Kyivoblgaz has disconnected six gas distribution stations - Irpin, Vorzel, Blyskavytsia, Stoyanka, five Hostomel enterprises and Chaika, due to shelling of gas distribution networks by Russian troops.

"This means that 96,000 customers in the suburbs of Kyiv are left without gas supply. The pressure in the system will last until the morning of March 7. The reason is damage to the distribution networks of the regional gas supplier as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. Due to active hostilities, employees of the GTS and Kyivoblgaz cannot make repairs," the statement said.

The company emphasizes that the destruction of infrastructure is a crime committed by Russian troops against the people of Ukraine.