21:04 06.03.2022

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, appealed to his colleagues from the EU and G7 countries with a request to impose new sanctions against Russia.

"Today, I signed letters to all the foreign ministers of the European Union countries, the G7 countries and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy with a specific list of the sanctions that Ukraine expects, which are necessary in order to finally clamp the Russian economy in ticks and end the war in Ukraine," Kuleba said during the telethon on Sunday.

He also said he will work with each country "to ensure that these new sanctions are imposed."

Interfax-Ukraine
