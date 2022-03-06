Facts

16:45 06.03.2022

Ex-head of Carlsberg in Ukraine calls on Danish concern to stop doing business in Russia

Former head of Carlsberg in Ukraine and Vice President of Carlsberg Group in seven countries of Eastern Europe Peter Chernyshov called on the Danish concern to stop business in Russia due to military aggression in Ukraine.

"I came across an internal letter to Calsberg employees from the current CEO [he's Dutch]. It contains interesting information about 'events between Russia and Ukraine.' They write that they are not going to stop doing business in Russia. They will just stop investing additional money in Russia. And then another letter where they want to simply donate EUR 10 million to Ukraine and buy their way out of any responsibility. This is small amount for Carlsberg," he said on Facebook.

In his opinion, in connection with the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, Carlsberg should completely stop its business in the Russian Federation, putting its factories up for sale.

"Obviously, I will not only post it to Facebook – but will write to Carlsberg Foundation, Wall Street Journal and main Danish paper Berlingske – they all be very curious to learn this information!" he said.

As reported, the Danish brewing concern Carlsberg Group on February 4 decided to stop new investments in Russia and export shipments to its Russian subsidiary – the brewing company Baltika. Carlsberg noted that it would continue to assess the situation from the point of view of its Russian business.

