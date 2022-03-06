Invaders thwart second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol – Gerashchenko

The second attempt to provide a green corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Donetsk region, ended again on Sunday with shelling from the Russians, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, has said.

"You need to understand that because of the killing of civilian security guarantees by the occupying forces, there can be no green corridors, because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, the fighters of the special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, the police and other units informed citizens about the danger of such road corridors. The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also urged citizens to remain in shelters if complete ceasefire is not ensured.

"Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine call on all of Ukraine to support and defend Mariupol!" Gerashchenko said.