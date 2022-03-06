Facts

14:34 06.03.2022

Invaders thwart second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol – Gerashchenko

1 min read

The second attempt to provide a green corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Donetsk region, ended again on Sunday with shelling from the Russians, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, has said.

"You need to understand that because of the killing of civilian security guarantees by the occupying forces, there can be no green corridors, because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, the fighters of the special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, the police and other units informed citizens about the danger of such road corridors. The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also urged citizens to remain in shelters if complete ceasefire is not ensured.

"Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine call on all of Ukraine to support and defend Mariupol!" Gerashchenko said.

Tags: #break #mariupol #evacation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 06.03.2022
Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

13:57 06.03.2022
Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

11:42 06.03.2022
Border guards evacuate foreign sailors from four ships under threat of shelling

Border guards evacuate foreign sailors from four ships under threat of shelling

11:12 06.03.2022
Aggressor fired mortars at civilians evacuated from Irpen, three killed, including two children – media

Aggressor fired mortars at civilians evacuated from Irpen, three killed, including two children – media

11:02 06.03.2022
Chernihiv not to centrally create evacuation columns until decision on green corridor made – authorities

Chernihiv not to centrally create evacuation columns until decision on green corridor made – authorities

10:26 06.03.2022
Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

12:55 05.03.2022
Evacuation of population of Mariupol postponed, Russian side continues shelling – city council

Evacuation of population of Mariupol postponed, Russian side continues shelling – city council

12:24 05.03.2022
Foreign Ministry assures it is doing everything possible to evacuate hundreds of foreign students from Sumy

Foreign Ministry assures it is doing everything possible to evacuate hundreds of foreign students from Sumy

11:35 05.03.2022
Along route of evacuees from Mariupol in Zaporizhia region battles go on, authorities now negotiating to introduce ceasefire – Kyrylenko

Along route of evacuees from Mariupol in Zaporizhia region battles go on, authorities now negotiating to introduce ceasefire – Kyrylenko

09:52 05.03.2022
Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD