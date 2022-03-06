Experienced veterans, volunteers from 52 countries going to Ukraine – FM

Experienced veterans and volunteers from 52 countries of the world are going to Ukraine to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians against the Russian Federation in the ranks of the international legion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The mobilization of the free people of the world is simply impressive. Today, experienced veterans and volunteers from 52 countries of the world have been sent to us, this is their desire, which they expressed, we did not hire them, we do not stimulate them in any way, this is their voluntary readiness to fight on the side of good," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday. The minister specified that the total number of applications is already approaching 20,000.