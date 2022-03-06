MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said that MP Illia Kyva is suspect and announced that he would be placed on the international wanted list in the near future.

"Illia Kyva, I inform you that you are suspect. In the near future we will put you on the international wanted list. Then arrest, extradition and a fair trial will follow. This is your fate, there will be no other," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.